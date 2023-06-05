YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jun 5, 2023 / 05:50 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 5, 2023 / 05:50 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Isolated showers come to an end early Tuesday morning, but may redevelop in the mountains by the afternoon. Valley temperatures remain below normal for the remainder of the week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 6/5/2023.
