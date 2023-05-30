YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: May 30, 2023 / 05:24 PM PDT
Updated: May 30, 2023 / 05:24 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Warming trend into the weekend. Potential mountain thunderstorms remain part of the forecast.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 5/30/23.
