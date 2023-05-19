YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: May 19, 2023 / 05:26 PM PDT
Updated: May 19, 2023 / 05:26 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
The heat wave continues into the weekend, but getting back to normal by the middle of next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 5/19/23.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Looking for a fun, hands-on activity to do with your kids this summer? Try putting together one of these DIY birdhouse or bird feeder kits!
You can take your home decor to the next level with Aura’s Digital Picture Frames. Here’s why they’re worth the hype.
Memorial Day is a great time to stock up on home decor, furniture and more for the summer. Check out these amazing deals from Home Depot before they’re gone!