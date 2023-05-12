YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: May 12, 2023 / 05:30 PM PDT
Updated: May 12, 2023 / 05:54 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
It is going to be hot for Mother’s Day weekend, and the first heat wave of the year will extend through all of next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 5/12/23.
