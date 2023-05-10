YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: May 10, 2023 / 05:29 PM PDT
Updated: May 10, 2023 / 05:29 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
The first heatwave of the season is getting closer. Mother’s Day looks to be the hottest of the year so far.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 5/10/23.
