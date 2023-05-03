YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: May 3, 2023 / 05:21 PM PDT
Updated: May 3, 2023 / 05:21 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Showers (light) are possible tonight and will come to an end early Thursday morning. After that, clearing skies will allow for warmer temperatures into the weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 5/3/23.
