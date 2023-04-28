YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Apr 28, 2023 / 05:33 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 28, 2023 / 05:33 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
One more hot day. The winds will get stronger on Sunday and much of next week will be below normal as a result.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/28/2023.
