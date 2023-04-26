YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Apr 26, 2023 / 05:43 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 26, 2023 / 05:43 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Unusual Valley heat will potentially break records this weekend.
The warmth in the mountains will also have an effect on the snow that is already being called “THE BIG MELT”.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/26/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today is Wayfair’s big Way Day sale. You can save big with these deals right now.
Whether your mom loves romance or true crime, audiobooks or paper, she’s bound to appreciate these bookish gifts this Mother’s Day.
BestReviews baby and kid expert Dr. Aimee Ketchum teaches us about healthy movement in early childhood and creative ways to get children moving on rainy days.