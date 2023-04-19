YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Apr 19, 2023 / 05:55 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 19, 2023 / 05:55 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Less wind and more sun means warmer temperatures through the weekend and into next week. The Valley will have SEVERAL days in the 80s.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/19/2023.
