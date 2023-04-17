YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Apr 17, 2023 / 05:34 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 17, 2023 / 05:34 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
The breeze keeps the Valley below average through midweek. But the sun wins out this weekend and the low 80s return.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/17/2023.
