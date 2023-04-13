YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Apr 13, 2023 / 05:41 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 13, 2023 / 05:41 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
As the breeze goes away, the warmth returns. Approaching 80° this weekend. Next week, a cool breeze will push the temperatures back down for a few days.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/13/2023.
