FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — We have a Freeze Warning in effect for the San Joaquin Valley. Temperatures could get as low as 28 degrees in the rural areas and 31 degrees in the urban areas.

If you can, it is recommended to bring your pets and plants inside. This alert is expected to expire at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the Sierra Nevada Mountains beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.



Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the highest elevations and 4 to 8 inches above 3,000 feet.

A dusting of up to an inch of snow as low as 2,000 feet by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph along the Sierra Nevada crest. Traveling could be difficult.