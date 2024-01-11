FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Happy Thursday! There will be a Freeze Warning for the San Joaquin Valley overnight beginning at 2 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Temperatures could get as low as 28 degrees in rural areas. It is recommended to protect yourself, your pets, plants and pipes.

In Fresno, it will get as chilly as 34 degrees tonight, so bundle up!

We are tracking another storm system in the coming days. The models show the North Valley will see more rain than any part of the region. This storm is expected to be warmer than Wednesday night’s storm.

A Freeze Watch is in place for the San Joaquin Valley for the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures could get as low as 31 degrees.

The National Weather Service is placing some Winter Weather alerts for the Sierra Nevada.

Yosemite Valley, the national park outside of the valley and the Upper San Joaquin River Counties are placed under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday evening through Sunday morning. The NWS said heavy snow is possible with accumulations of up to 21 inches possible, and wind gusts could get as high as 45 mph. This could be very difficult to impossible to travel.

The NWS said a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon National Park, Grant Grove Area, Sequoia National Park and South End of the Upper Sierra Counties. This alert is in effect between 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. The NWS said snow accumulation of up to 10 inches is possible. This could be very difficult to impossible to travel.

Stay warm!