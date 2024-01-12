FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Happy Friday! Temperatures are expected to be on the chilly side, so bundle up. We do have a Freeze Warning in effect for the overnight hours, expiring Saturday at 8 a.m. Temperatures could get as low as 29 degrees in that part of the region. It is recommended to protect your plants, pets, and pipes.

A warmer storm system is on its way, impacting parts of the valley and the Sierra Nevada Saturday into early Sunday morning. The National Weather said this could result in mountain snow above 6,000 feet and lower elevation rainfall.

The NWS said a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon National Park, Grant Grove Area, Sequoia National Park, and South End of the Upper Sierra Counties. This alert is in effect between 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. The NWS said snow accumulation of up to 10 inches is possible. This could be very difficult to impossible to travel.

Yosemite Valley, the national park outside of the valley, and the Upper San Joaquin River Counties are placed under a Winter Storm Watch from 10 p.m. Friday evening through Sunday at 10 a.m. The NWS said heavy snow is possible with accumulations of up to 23 inches possible, and wind gusts could get as high as 50 MPH. This could be very difficult to impossible to travel.

We are warming up beginning Sunday. We are sticking into the high 50s until Wednesday. On Thursday, we will welcome the 60s with some cloud cover.

Some fog could be in the forecast next week in the overnight hours and early afternoon.

Stay warm!