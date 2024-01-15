FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Happy Monday! We have some dense fog in the forecast. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley. The NWS said visibility could get as low as 200 feet to one-quarter mile.

This could really impact the areas east of Interstate 5.

This alert is in effect from 10 p.m. Monday until Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The models show there could be rain showers in the forecast for the overnight hours Tuesday, into Wednesday. It should taper off by the afternoon of Wednesday.

We have high pressure on the West Coast, bringing those warm temperatures for this week. The warmest days could be Thursday and Friday.

Drive safe!