YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Dec 20, 2023 / 04:34 PM PST
Updated: Dec 20, 2023 / 04:34 PM PST
AJ Fox has your forecast for coastal cities from San Francisco to L.A.
The best gadgets out there are built to make your life more convenient, and many do a great job simplifying the tasks that eat up too much of your time.
Amazon’s super-fast shipping can still deliver presents before Christmas if you order certain items now.
The Squishmallows Happy Meals will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide beginning Dec. 26. Act fast if you want to collect the characters.