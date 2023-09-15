YourCentralValley.com
by: Reuben Contreras
Posted: Sep 15, 2023 / 07:45 AM PDT
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 / 07:45 AM PDT
From pink Barbie-inspired dresses to outfits that are Kenough, there’s gear available to bring your Barbie dreams to life in time for Halloween.
Whether you’re in the market for onesies, rompers, or separates, check out M and A by Monica and Andy at Walmart.
