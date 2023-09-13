YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Sep 13, 2023 / 05:09 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 / 05:09 PM PDT
AJ Fox has your forecast for coastal cities from San Francisco to L.A.
Looking for a way to up your Halloween decor game? Upgrade your Halloween decorations this year by using these smart home gadgets.
Apple’s new iPhone 15 line has arrived, and with it, the use of USB-C cables to charge.
Gas-powered leaf blowers are convenient, but their fumes and noise make them less than ideal. Here are 10 alternatives to a gas-powered leaf blower.