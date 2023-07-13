YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jul 13, 2023 / 04:15 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 13, 2023 / 04:15 PM PDT
AJ Fox has your forecast for coastal cities from San Francisco to L.A.
Prime Day is a great time to get electronics at significant savings, including the latest laptops. And they’re still on sale today.
Robot vacuums make life easier. Take advantage of steep discounts on this household essential during Prime Day 2023.
Here are the Apple items still discounted today after Amazon’s official Prime Day event ended.