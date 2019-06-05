KSEE24 Weather

Sunny

Fresno

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Hanford

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Visalia

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Yosemite

42°F Sunny Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Madera

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Merced

60°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent