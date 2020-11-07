Wintry weather this weekend

Wintry weather comes in three rounds this weekend: wind and light showers Friday, showers and snow showers Saturday and again on Sunday.

Snow levels will fall to 4,000 feet, where there will be light accumulation. High elevations of the Sierra Nevada will see as much as a foot of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 PM Sunday for areas above 4,000 feet. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 7,000 feet by Sunday evening. Gusty winds and blowing snow may create local whiteout conditions over higher elevations.

Anticipate possible travel delays and road closures along with slick driving conditions. Tire chains will most likely be required. Campers and hikers should prepare for wintry conditions and dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.

Accumulation will be much lighter in the valley where precipitation will be spotty and isolated.

Friday’s frontal passage marks a huge shift from above-average to below-average temperatures.

Chances for wet weather return next weekend.