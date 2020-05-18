Wind, storms and snow

A cold storm system brings scattered thunderstorms to the Valley through Tuesday. The most active time will be tonight and tomorrow.

Foothill areas north of CA-180 may get the most precipitation from this with many communities set to get more than an inch of rain.

Snow levels will fall below 7,000 feet changing rain to snow in parts of the Sierra. High elevations may see more than a foot of snow while places like Lodgepole in Sequoia National Park and Huntington Lake will get snow mixed with rain which will total a few inches.

