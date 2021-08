TOKYO (KSEE) — Tulare boxer Richard Torrez Jr. is headed to the gold medal round after winning Tuesday in the semi-finals of the men's superheavyweight boxing tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Torrez upset Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan and will now advance to the gold medal round to face Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. That bout will take place on Aug. 7 at 11:15 P.M.