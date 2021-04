It’s a warm and dry weekend in Central California.

Fresno reached a high near 77 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Due to some technical trouble, the high of 77 degrees is not officially confirmed at this time.

Temperatures will warm Sunday and we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun through much of the day.

There’s a couple slim chances for wet weather in the days ahead.

The first is Tuesday when a storm system in the Great Basin comes close enough to bring snow showers to high elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

The next slim chance comes with a storm system at the end of the workweek.