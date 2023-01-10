FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Expect periods of moderate to heavy rain into this afternoon. As the day goes on the chances of thunderstorms increase for the Valley, Foothills and Sierra. Parts of the Mariposa and Madera Counties saw a few thunderstorms during the midday hours already. We’ve passed our high temperatures for the day already. Temperatures cool to the low and mid-50s. Winds will continue to pick up from the SSW 10 to 20. Gusts will be from 25 to 35 m.p.h.