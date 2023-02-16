YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Reuben Contreras
Posted: Feb 16, 2023 / 05:25 AM PST
Updated: Feb 16, 2023 / 05:25 AM PST
If you’re a dog parent, you’ve probably experienced an explosion of toys in your living space.
Kong toys are well known for their quality and variety. Kong’s line of Extreme toys are built to keep even the toughest chewers occupied.
Unrestrained pets are more likely to be hurt in the event of an accident. The best ways to prevent injuries is to secure your dog in a highly-rated dog carrier.