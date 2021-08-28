Thick smoke, extreme heat

Thick smoke returned to our part of the Valley Friday. Expect smoke to remain thick into early next week while highs stay well into the hundreds.

Fresno reached a high of 104 degrees Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be warmer.

A Heat Advisory is currently in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills until 9 PM Sunday evening. Although heat events like this are relatively common and happen many times a year, heat-related impacts are possible for those new to the area if simple precautions are not taken. Plan to take action to reduce time outdoors, drink plenty of water, and remain in air-conditioned buildings. Heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic ailments may need assistance to avoid heat-related illness. As always, never, ever leave a child or pet in an enclosed automobile.