Sunny, warming days ahead

After nearly a half inch of rain, Central California is drying out and warming up through the week ahead.

Precipitation totals from the past 48-hours show 0.42″ precipitation in Fresno and 1.59″ in Yosemite Valley.

The storm system that brought this wet weather has passed to our south with some breezy conditions in its wake, mainly in southern mountains and deserts.

Under mainly sunny skies, highs reached 62 degrees in Fresno.

Expect cooler conditions overnight, with some Valley locations in the 30s and many mountain locations below freezing.

Highs Sunday will be warmer with 65 degrees in Fresno.

A warming trend will bring temperatures to 74 degrees Wednesday before a nearby storm system brings cooler temperatures and some light showers to the Sierra Nevada Thursday and Friday. Temperatures warm again reaching 75 degrees next Saturday.