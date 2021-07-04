Sunday 7/4 Forecast

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) - The Fresno Fire Department is ramping up for Sunday night’s festivities, while still recovering from the large fire at Woodward Park the day prior.

The Fresno Fire Department responded to 135 fires on July fourth of 2020, and this year, with fires being up 35%, Public Information Officer Shane Brown says the department is adding 10 firefighters during peak hours and bringing in 22 from off-duty