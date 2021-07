FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Fresno police say they have arrested and charged a Fresno man for a homicide that took place at a homeless encampment in Fresno last Monday.

Police say Lejon McCoy, 35, of Fresno, was arrested by detectives and charged for the murder of Rafael Llamas Lopez, 33 of Fresno, after he was killed on July 16 near California Avenue and Highway 99.