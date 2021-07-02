South Valley Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) -- A man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head after security found him passed out​ and crash​ed against a brick wall in northeast Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

Officers said they were called to the area of Cedar and Sierra avenues at Rotary Park East around 11:00 p.m. Thursday regarding a car that crashed into a brick wall.