FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The identity of the woman who deputies say stole a Fresno County vehicle and led them on a pursuit in the stolen vehicle has been identified.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, a Fresno County mental health worker left a van running outside the Exodus Recovery Center on Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road with a client inside. That's when the suspect - who was leaving the recovery center at the same time - got in the driver's seat. The client who was inside the vehicle left the backseat. The suspect drove away alone.