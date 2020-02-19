Breaking News
Firefighter killed in Porterville library fire identified; authorities say 2 teens started the fire
Live Now
Gov. Gavin Newsom to address homelessness, mental health in annual State of the State speech

South Valley Forecast

KSEE Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know