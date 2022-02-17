South Valley Forecast

Skip to content
YourCentralValley.com
Fresno, CA
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
California
National
Noticias
Digital Exclusive
BorderReport.com
CBS47 On Your Side
Coronavirus
Eyewitness News Investigates
Eyewitness News This Morning
Inside California Politics
KSEE Sunrise
Mystery Wire
Sunday Morning Matters
Top Stories
Fresno police investigating after driver flips Jeep
Top Stories
Fresno Unified holds first meeting with new controversial security measures
Video
‘Scary situation’: Family of street vendors recall being attacked during Valentine’s Day robbery
Video
Tempers flare as residents express concern about new low-income housing unit coming to Hanford
Video
Alaska Airlines’ newly announced subscription service to include Fresno
Weather
CBS47 Weather
KSEE24 Weather
Ski Report
Valley Cams
China 2022
Sports
Local Sports
Bulldog Insider
CBS47 Sidelines
Indy 500
NCAA Basketball
Top Stories
UNLV takes down Fresno State men’s basketball
Video
Top Stories
Fresno State football Mountain West schedule released
Video
Top Stories
Yosemite was once close to hosting the Olympics
Video
Clovis boys’ hoops pulls off upset over McLane
Video
Fresno City College’s Ron Scott makes history with 1,073 wins
Video
Olympic Dreams: Fresno figure skating pair reflects on 1956 Olympic experience
Video
Community
BestReviews
Buddy Check 24
Central Valley Local
Central Valley Today
Clear the Shelters
Events Calendar
Eye On Ag
Gas Tracker
Girl Power
Home for the Holidays
Honoring Black History
KSEE24 Heroes Matter
Mandarin Word Of The Day
MedWatch Today
On The Map
On The Trail: VR/360°
Pros Who Know
Real Estate
REAL ESTATE REPORT
Remarkable Women
Education
Cybersafe Parent Program
Education Matters
Educator of the Week
NASA Space and Science
Pass or Fail
Your Character Matters
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Kids Programming
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Nexstar Digital Fresno
TV Schedule
PR Newswire Press Releases
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
South Valley Forecast
KSEE Weather
by:
Reuben Contreras
Posted:
Feb 17, 2022 / 07:55 AM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2022 / 07:55 AM PST
March 13 2022 05:30 pm