South Valley Forecast

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Detectives are searching for an "armed and dangerous" teen who is suspected of robbing a gas station on Christmas morning in Tulare County, according to Tulare County Sheriff's Office officials.

Just after 1:30 a.m on Christmas, deputies responded to the Speedway Gas Station in the 200 block of Sierra Avenue in Earlimart for an armed robbery that had just occurred.