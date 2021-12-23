South Valley Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As a response to the theft of hundreds of donated coats meant for Fresno kids, the Fresno Teachers Association has announced that the organization will make a $2,000 donation to replace the winter wear.

The coats and other winter clothing items that were set to be donated to children at King Elementary School in west Fresno were stolen from an employee of the Central Valley Urban Institute's car on Tuesday night.