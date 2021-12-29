Rain drenches the Central Valley as snow creeps to lower elevations

Several waves of showers pass over Central California today. Snow levels are starting quite low — near 2,000 feet. They will rise considerably during the day bringing first snow, then a mix of rain and snow and finally rain to places like Oakhurst and Mariposa.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday through 10 AM Thursday morning for the Sierra Nevada foothills and mountains as well as the Kern County mountains. Travel will continue to be extremely difficult or impossible. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies.

Expect total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches between 3,000 and 6,000 feet. Expect 8 to 16 inches of snow above 6,000 feet with 2 feet of snow possible in a few locations.