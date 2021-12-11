Rain and snow begin late Sunday

A slow-moving storm system will bring rain and snow to Central California Monday and Tuesday.

This system will tap into an atmospheric river, a setup that acts like a pipeline directing moisture-rich air from the Pacific Ocean.

Rain totals in the Valley could easily reach an inch in many places and possibly more. Snow will total 2 to 3 feet above 5,000 feet in elevation and even more in higher areas. It will also be windy in the mountains.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada Monday and Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 2-4 feet, with isolated totals of 5-8 feet are possible. A Winter Storm Warning means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. The majority of this snow will fall Monday night and Tuesday. Travel could be extremely difficult or impossible. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.

The Valley saw freezing temperatures Saturday morning. Merced was 30 degrees. Lemoore 29 degrees and Madera and Hanford 32 degrees. Sunday morning won’t be quite as cold but still chilly.