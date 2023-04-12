YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Apr 12, 2023 / 05:07 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 12, 2023 / 05:07 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Una brisa continúa el jueves pero va a terminar este fin de semana. Va a hacer más cálido hasta la brisa vuelve en la semana que viene.
