by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Apr 11, 2023 / 04:51 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 11, 2023 / 04:51 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Mayormente soleado mañana, pero con las brisas las temperaturas van a estar un poco más frescas de nuevo.
