by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Apr 6, 2023 / 04:47 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 6, 2023 / 04:47 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Nubes para el viernes pero seco. Este fin de semana va a estar más claro y más cálido especialmente el Domingo de Pascua y el lunes de la semana que viene.
