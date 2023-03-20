YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Mar 20, 2023 / 06:38 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 / 06:38 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Va a llover mucho el martes con vientos fuertes y la posibilidad de tormentas con relámpagos. Pero va a estar seco este fin de semana.
