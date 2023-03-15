YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Mar 15, 2023 / 06:23 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 15, 2023 / 06:23 PM PDT
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Las lluvias han terminado por ahora, pero va a llover con más fuerzo en la semana que viene.
