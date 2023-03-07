YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 06:08 PM PST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 06:08 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Va a haber muchas lluvias este fin de semana. Probalamente algunas inundaciónes en lugares en el valle.
