by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Mar 2, 2023 / 05:06 PM PST
Updated: Mar 2, 2023 / 05:06 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
El valle tiene una advertencia de congelación por la mañana del viernes. Va a llover el domingo con nieve de nuevo en las montañas.
