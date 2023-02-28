YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Feb 28, 2023 / 05:51 PM PST
Updated: Feb 28, 2023 / 06:06 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
La lluvia y la nieve van a terminar esta noche. Luego, el aire frío va a mover sobre el valle y temperaturas van a estar muy frías.
