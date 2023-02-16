YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Feb 16, 2023 / 04:37 PM PST
Updated: Feb 16, 2023 / 04:37 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Menos nubes el viernes y este fin de semana va a hacer sol y cálido.
Las lluvias vuelven a mediados de la semana que viene.
If you want to stay as warm as possible this winter, check out these insulating hats that can keep you comfortable no matter how cold it gets.
Plenty of the fun makeup trends you can expect to see on runways and red carpets this year are surprisingly easy to incorporate into your daily routine.
Folks looking to improve their skin care can look at the trends heading into 2023 and learn something new or find a new favorite.