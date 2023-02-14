YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Feb 14, 2023 / 05:17 PM PST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 / 05:17 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Los vientos va a terminar esta noche. Las mañanas del miércoles y el jueves va a hacer muy frías. Tenemos una advertencia de congelación para los dos días.
