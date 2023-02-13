YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Feb 13, 2023 / 05:50 PM PST
Updated: Feb 13, 2023 / 06:05 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Vientos fuertes el martes seguidos de aire muy frío. El servicio nacional del tiempo ha emitido una advertencia de congelación en las mañanas del miércoles y el jueves.
