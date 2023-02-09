YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, Jefe De Meteorología
Posted: Feb 9, 2023 / 04:29 PM PST
Updated: Feb 9, 2023 / 04:29 PM PST
El meteorólogo AJ Fox da el pronóstico más preciso del valle central.
Aviso de niebla densa de nuevo el viernes. Más nubes en la tarde. Mucho más frío este fin de semana.
